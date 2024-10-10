Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s wreaking havoc across Florida, but what effect will Hurricane Milton have on Lancashire?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North West can be affected by events in the Atlantic, including strong winds and wet weather brought in on a jet stream.

We asked the MET Office what Lancastrians could expect to see as Hurricane Milton moves across the water - and they’ve said it could cause “uncertainty”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spokesman Nicola Maxey said: “Milton is expected to weaken to a tropical storm once it has crossed Florida and is over the open waters of the Atlantic. It will transition into an extratropical storm after it passes to the south of Bermuda. Beyond this, the remnant is likely to either be absorbed into a frontal zone or dissipate in situ in the subtropical Atlantic.

“If the remnants of Milton end up in the Atlantic as a weakening feature, it could cause some forecast uncertainty next week.”

Streets in Florida were left underwater after Hurricane Milton came ashore on Thursday. | Getty Images

What does this really mean?

This means the UK won't experience a powerful storm like Florida did, but its remnants could still cause some forecast uncertainty next week - and it could be rainy.

Saturday to Monday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conditions will be cloudier on Saturday with a risk of showers. It will be largely dry on Sunday and to the start the new week but breezy at times and feeling chilly with temperatures around the seasonal average.

Monday, October 14 to Wednesday, October 23

The MET Office states: “Much of this period will be dominated by high pressure to the east of the UK, and areas of low pressure over the Atlantic. Bands of cloud and rain will attempt to push eastwards at times, but possibly weakening as they do so. As such, there may be some reasonable dry weather during the early part of next week, with any significant rain most likely western areas.

“However, from midweek onwards it is possible low pressure may become increasingly influential, with an increased chance of rain, showers and perhaps strong winds, especially in the west or northwest. With winds often from a southerly direction, temperatures will likely trend above average, with some warm conditions possible at times. Towards the end of the period high pressure may become more influential.”