Blackpool Council is calling on residents, businesses and visitors to share their cherished memories of South Shore as part of a new community history project.

The South Shore Stories initiative aims to capture the spirit and heritage of this much-loved part of the town.

From Monday-Wednesday, 22-24 September between 10am and 4pm people are invited to drop in at the Blackpool Enterprise Centre on Lytham Road to share their stories, photographs, postcards, diaries or keepsakes.

The project team will be recording memories, photographing items and even running a letter writing workshop where participants can put their recollections and reflections about South Shore onto paper.

62 Lido baths Lytham Rd (1938). | Blackpool Council

All of the stories and artefacts collected will contribute to a special exhibition planned for next year, alongside a commemorative book celebrating South Shore through the decades.

The project is being supported through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF). Blackpool Council recently secured an additional £525,000 of SPF funding to extend its business and community projects with 10% of this allocation dedicated to strengthening links between local businesses, residents and visitors.

Project lead Angela Kershaw, Head of Business Growth at Blackpool Council, spoke of her personal connection to South Shore.

She said: “I have lots of happy memories of growing up in our family guest house business in South Shore. I now work at the Blackpool Enterprise Centre, which was formerly the Lido swimming pool and is where I learned to swim as a child.

“This project really means something to me, and I am looking forward to hearing other people’s memories.

“If someone learned to swim at the old Lido pool, rode donkeys on the beach, worked at one of the attractions, owned a guest house or remember the excitement when the Sandcastle first opened we would love to hear from them – no matter how big or small the memory.”

62 Cinema on Bond Street c1965. | Blackpool Council

Co-organiser Steve Fairclough said: “This is about the local community collecting their memories, special moments in time and hopes and dreams of the future for South Shore.

“I'm very much looking forward to seeing archive material from Blackpool’s Showtown History Centre and the September drop-in sessions with residents.

“We hope the ‘South Shore Stories’ project will highlight the history and heritage of this area of town and help celebrate its profile again for current and future generations.”

Cllr Mark Smith, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Economy and Built Environment, said: “South Shore has always been a special part of Blackpool. The additional funding from the Shared Prosperity Fund will offer exciting opportunities for the local residents and businesses in this area and other communities in the future to celebrate their history and take pride in looking to the future.”