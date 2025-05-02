Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A search is under way for property consultants who can bring in top global investors for a huge £300m project for Blackpool.

The ‘Blackpool Central’ project was being overseen by developer Nikal Ltd and included a 1,300-space car park – which opened last year – a 200-bedroom hotel, a 127,000 sq ft flying theatre, two indoor theme parks, 70,000 sq ft public square and a string of bars and restaurants in the heart of the resort.

But there was a massive and unexpected setback last October when Manchester-based Nikal filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators - raising concerns about the project.

The much-vaunted project, aimed at creating a world-class leisure destination off the Golden Mile, is a key part of Blackpool’s regeneration.

In a bid to relaunch the initiative, Blackpool Council has begun a tender exercise looking for a highly experienced property marketing agent to help with finding new international investors for the 10-acrel site.

The Blackpool Central site sits in the shadow of The Blackpool Tower and is accessible via a direct road off the M55 motorway. It is accessible from Blackpool Promenade, seafront and tram stop and as well as facing on to the resort’s main area for major events such as Blackpool Illuminations, Blackpool Air Show and the World Fireworks Championship Blackpool.

A new leisure development at Blackpool Central would add to the town’s £1.98bn visitor economy, which already supports over 22,000 jobs in the area. Blackpool is also one of the fastest growing economies in the UK amid a wider £2bn growth and prosperity programme.

The site already has outline planning permission for indoor attractions, hotels and restaurants, as well as full planning permission to create a heritage quarter converting the King Edward VII Cinema and apartments into a food and drink hall, aparthotel and retail space.

Once the site of Blackpool Central train station, the council is currently clearing the land to create a shovel ready site.

Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Blackpool Central sits right at the heart of our plans to make Blackpool better for everybody.

“I believe that this is one of the most exciting leisure development opportunities in the country. I look forward to finding a company that shares our vision for a world-class leisure development which creates jobs for our local people, extends our tourism season and supports our local economy to grow.”

A 1,306 space multi-storey car park opened in 2024, while work to demolish the final structures – a police station and courts building – is expected to complete this summer. Work to demolish the buildings and court has been supported by a £6.95m grant by UK Government as part of the Blackpool Town Deal.

The tender exercise runs until 6 June 2025. More details are available at http://www.blackpool.gov.uk/blackpoolcentral