A novel and ambitious plan to transform Poulton’s former police station into a vibrant artisan food hall has been much antipated in the town for the past few years.

Hopes that the project could finally get moving appeard to take a step forward in April last year when, after several delays, the planning application was finally approved by Wyre Council.

Signage went up outside the building to suggest the scheme, known as Bobby’s Yard - offering high quality, locallu sourced food and drink - would get underway.

However, the food hall - which would breathe new life into the station on Market Place after its closure in 2018 - currently looks unlikely to make progress, at least for some time.

A spokesman at Choice Hotels, which bought the builfing in February 2019, said this week: “The project is on hold at the moment and I can’t any more at this stage.”

After buying the station seven years ago, the team hit the grpund running and the planning application was actualky first approved in by Wyre planners March 2020.

But the progress was delayed by the Covid lockdowns and the permission expired - so the application had to be resubmitted.

What are the plans?

The plans would allow the station's unique archway entrance to be kept in place as a key part of the outside facade, while the building's interior would be redesigned and its roof replaced with glass skylights to create an 'industrial chic' appearance.

Meanwhile, the focal point of the development would be a large dining hall, positioned at the end of a public thoroughfare surrounded by retail spaces. On market days, additional stalls would be set up in the thoroughfare.

The project was recommended by the planning officer, who stated: “ It is considered that the proposed re-use of the building will provide a valuable contribution to the local economy whilst not resulting in any adverse environmental or historical impacts.

“In conclusion it is considered that the proposal can be recommended for approval subject to the conditions listed.”

There were 15 conditions in total, including stipulation that the premises should not be open to customers or members of the public outside the hours of 9am to 11pm from Monday to Sunday.

Designers, Stanton Andrews Architects previously, as part of the pkanning aplication: “It is the ambition that the conversion of the redundant site into a modern-day retail and food market hall will bring together the local community and provide a platform for smaller scale artisan vendors to promote their business.”

However, the company said thi s week that it currentlyu had no further involvement with the project