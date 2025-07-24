A potential roadblock to multimillion plans to regenerate a landmark pub on Blackpool seafront has now been removed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Yates Wine Lodge, at 407-411 Promenade in South Shore, is a locally listed building which has previously been one of the resort’s most popular bars for decades.

But the Art Deco bar closed its doors to the public on March 19 2022 and since then the building has fallen into disrepair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist’s impression of how the Yates bar in South Shore will look after the muti-million pound transformation|Abbott Hull Associates | Abbott Hull Associates | Abbott Hull Associates

Owner Raghbir Singh Basrai is working with architects to completely regenerate the building and get it opened once again and restored back to its former glory, including a hotel and restaurant element.

Although many have welcomed the plans and the opportunity to restore an iconic building, the Environment Agency, responding as a consultee, was critical of the project’s Flood Risk Assessment (FRA) . In a statement in March this year, the Agency said in its current form, it officially objected to the planning application.

However, the Agency has now dropped its objections to the proposals.

Artist's impressions of how the revamped former Yates Wine Lodge will look from the back. Image: Abbott-Hull Associates | Abbott-Hull Associates | Abbott-Hull Associates

In a new comment from the Government Body, the Agency said in planning papers: “ In our letter dated 21 March 2025… we objected to the development as proposed due to the submission of an inadequate Flood Risk Assessment (FRA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ A revised FRA has now been submitted, prepared by Reford Consulting Engineers Limited, referenced: Flood Risk Assessment .

“ We have reviewed the FRA and consider that it satisfactorily addresses our earlier concerns, we are therefore able to withdraw our previous objection. The proposed development must proceed in strict accordance with this FRA and the mitigation measures identified as it will form part of any subsequent planning approval. “

The full planning application lodged with Blackpool Council is seeking permission to change the use of the building from a drinking establishment with food provision to a drinking establishment with expanded food provision and hotel, with ancillary restaurant and event space.

The former Yates Wine Lodge on Blackpool prom has fallen into disrepair | National World

However, the original plans for the building have been scaled down and revised to fit in with the environment round it and enhance its much-admired Art Deco heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Heritage Design Review, prepared by Ian Rowan Heritage, stated : “A pre-application request was made to the LPA (local planning authority) in 2023 for a larger scheme of redevelopment, and the Council responded that the scheme was inappropriate, and as such a design review has been undertaken to arrive at a proposal that is more appropriate to a non-designated heritage asset.

“After careful consideration of the pre-application comments received from the LPA on the previous scheme, the proposal has been amended in line with these comments and is now considered to be acceptable in terms of impact upon the historic environment. “

Amendment include removing the proposed third storey, setting the second storey back from the frontage and ensuring that the building now sits at a similar level to its neighbours.

The rear elevation has been reduced in height and depth so that it sits within the confines of the site and not at the back of pavement. Art Deco features to remain visually dominant. • Proposed materials palette for new elements is of a contemporary nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning consultants PWA Planning, in a planning statement for the applicants, acknowledged the changes and said: “This development will breathe new life into the former Yates Wine Lodge, a locally listed building on Blackpool’s seafront, transforming a currently vacant and deteriorating structure into a vibrant mixed-use venue.

“The proposed redevelopment will preserve the building’s unique Art Deco heritage, enhancing both its aesthetic value and its role in Blackpool’s thriving tourism sector. “

The application is pending a decision.