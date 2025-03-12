Huge toy and collectables fair coming to Blackpool with new and vintage items
The event, organised by Northern Toy Fairs, is taking place at Blackpool Sports Centre, on West Park Drive, on Saturday April 5 from 10.30am to 3pm.
It will include a huge array of items such as model cars by Dinky, Corgi, Matchbox and Hot Wheels, as well as model trains by Hornby, aeroplanes and boats.
There will be dolls and teddies, Action Man figures and Lego items, Star Wars, Dr Who, TV and film memorabilia and much more.
Entry costs £4 for adults and £3 for Under 16s, while toddlers get in free.
There is also an Early Bird session (ntry from 8.30am) and this costs a little more -£7 for adults and £4 for Under 16s.
The toy fair will return on July 19 and October 25.
Jim Corrr, of Northern Toy Fairs, said: “We’ll have about 200 tables out on the day, with items ranging from children’ toys for a couple of quid to more expensive collectibles.”
He said there were plans for the fairs, which are held across the North of England, to come to become an annual event in Blackpool.