You might expect to see a few bees buzzing aound now that spring is here but Thornton woman Louisa Stevens got more than she bargained for - a lot more!

After a neighbour alerted her that something strange was happening with her car, she was stunned to see that a huge swarm of honeybees had alighted on the car and covered the entire surface in one size.

If one bee buzzing around is enough to make your skin crawl, this would be like something from a horror film.

The honeybees swarm all over Louisa Stevens' car | Louise Stevens

It has been estimated that there were as many as 15,000 individual bees on the vehicle.

However, fortunately Louisa is not phobic about bees and admitted the site of the industrious little creatures was ‘fascinating’,

After seeing the insects swarming over the vehicle yesterday lunchtime (Tuesday), she decided to phone a beekepeer and he came to take them away.

Louisa, who was outwise with partner Nick at the time. said: “A neighbour alerted us at around 12.30pm and that’s when we noticed the huge swarm of bees surrounding our car.

“We called Wyre Council but were told they no longer deal with wasps or bees and said I should contact pest control.

Louisa Stevens and partner Nick went out to see the swarming bees on their car | Louise Stevens

“We then contacted a local beekeeper who got to us in about 30 minutes. He was fantastic.

“He said that actually it was quite a large swarm - he estimated there were around 15,000. He said it was likely their hive had been disturbed and the queen would have landed on our car, resulting in the other honey bees swarming to protect her.

“It was actually fascinating and actually, the bees were quite docile so you could stand and watch them closely.

“They’ve now been safely removed and taken away to their new hive.”

The British Beekeepers Association said: “We offer a service for finding local collectors. If the swarm is in a location where it's causing a problem, such as indoors or in an area where it poses a risk to people or animals, contacting a beekeeper is crucial.

“If you're unsure if it's a bee swarm or another type of insect, you can also consult with beekeeping experts or the National Bee Unit.”