An empty Fylde coast pub which has struggled to prove successful could now become a new veterinary practice.

Andrew Mellor Veterinary Surgeons has submitted a planning application to Wyre Council for change of use to turn the Harvester, on Cleveleys promenade, into a vets.

Unusually for a planning application, there have been 68 letters of support for the application so far, with just one objection.

One supporter, typical of those in favour of the proposals, stated: “I strongly support the application for change of use.

“The building has struggled to operate for leisure purposes for many years and, with the Pizza Hut also standing empty for about two years, it also demonstrates that additional pubs/food premises aren't needed on Cleveleys promenade.

“Each time it's been occupied as licensed premises it's lasted a few months and then closed.

The empty Harvester pub could become a vets if plans are given te go ahead | National World

“During each closed period the building is vandalised and becomes a blot on the otherwise delightful seafront landscape, which lets the towns leisure offer down. Vandalism is now getting out of hand and its only a matter of time before it goes up in flames..”

The one objector stated: “This is a leisure park given to the people of Cleveleys to be used for leisure purposes.

“Since when does a vets surgery come into the leisure category? Too many micro bars popping up traditional pubs and restaurants need to be preserved.”

The pub was built in 2006 as part of the Jubilee Gardens development, which saw the cinema and ice rink built on Cleveleys seafront.

But it has never managed a continuous run as a licenced premises, wth long periods of closure and vandalism.

It has operated under several names, including the Jubilee Park and the Harvester and was part of the Ploughman’s Table brand before coming under the Fayre Table banner.

A decision from planners is currently pending.