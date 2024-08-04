Lancashire Constabulary has recorded a sharp rise in crimes linked to social media site TikTok as figures hit a three-year high.

Crimes including stalking, harassment and distribution of indecent photographs of children have been logged by the force this year. New figures obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information requests to all police forces in England and Wales reveals more than 140,000 crimes have been linked to the site since 2021.

Tommie-lee Gracie Billington. | Submit

In Lancashire, police recorded 71 offences in 2021 and 66 the following year. This year, figures climbed by 48 per cent with 98 TikTok-related crimes logged so far.

But despite rising figures, the number of charges brought against alleged perpetrators remains shockingly low with only three recorded by Lancashire Constabulary this year - citing ‘evidential difficulties’ as the main reason for this. The worrying news comes just months after 11-year-old Tommie-lee Gracie Billington from Clayton-le-Woods died after trying a dangerous TikTok craze known as ‘chroming’ - the act of inhaling the fumes of household chemicals. He died on Saturday, March 2, after being found unresponsive at a friend's house in Greenset Close, Lancaster.

His grandmother Tina Burns said the 11-year-old died after taking part in the dangerous TikTok craze which went tragically wrong.

Legal Expert solicitor, Jane Davies said: “Some of the offences recorded by police forces linked to TikTok are extremely disturbing and worrying.

“What’s more worrying, is that lack of evidence preventing further police action seems to be extremely common.”

A total of 235 alleged criminal offences associated with TikTok have been recorded by Lancashire Police in the last three years but just three charges/summons have been issued.

In the last year alone (between 2023/24), the force logged a staggering 82 alleged offences of sending letters with intent to cause distress or anxiety linked to the app as well as 37 harassment offences.

What’s more, Lancashire recorded the highest number of alleged offences for taking, making or distributing indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children.

The force logged 37 such offences this year - more than any other police force in England and Wales.

A further 21 alleged counts of stalking linked to TikTok were also recorded along with 8 counts of assault.

However, in 2023/24 alone, figures reveal 53 instances where the force failed to identify the suspect in TikTok related crimes and the investigation was deemed complete.

Separately, there were 47 instances where the suspect was identified but ‘evidential difficulties’ prevented further police action as well as 34 other cases where the victim supports police but ‘evidential difficulties’ prevent further investigation.

TikTok’s Safety and Civility community guidelines state: “We do not allow any violent threats, promotion of violence, incitement to violence, or promotion of criminal activities that may harm people, animals, or property.

“If there is a specific, credible, and imminent threat to human life or serious physical injury, we report it to relevant law enforcement authorities.”