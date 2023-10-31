Officers discovered more than 600 plants in St Bedes Avenue, South Shore this afternoon.

A large cannabis farm thought to be worth around £600,000 has been discovered in a house in Blackpool.

Officers discovered more than 600 plants in St Bedes Avenue, South Shore this afternoon.

Lancashire Police dicover huge £600,000 cannabis farm in St Bedes Avenue, South Shore, Blackpool. Pic credit Aaron Dunn

They have been at the address since around 2.30pm.

Officers investigating the find said no one was home during the raid.

An average mature cannabis plant is thought to be worh in the region of £1,000.