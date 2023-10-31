News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Lancashire Police dicover huge £600,000 cannabis farm in St Bedes Avenue, South Shore, Blackpool

Officers discovered more than 600 plants in St Bedes Avenue, South Shore this afternoon.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A large cannabis farm thought to be worth around £600,000 has been discovered in a house in Blackpool.

Officers discovered more than 600 plants in St Bedes Avenue, South Shore this afternoon.

Lancashire Police dicover huge £600,000 cannabis farm in St Bedes Avenue, South Shore, Blackpool. Pic credit Aaron DunnLancashire Police dicover huge £600,000 cannabis farm in St Bedes Avenue, South Shore, Blackpool. Pic credit Aaron Dunn
Lancashire Police dicover huge £600,000 cannabis farm in St Bedes Avenue, South Shore, Blackpool. Pic credit Aaron Dunn
Most Popular

They have been at the address since around 2.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers investigating the find said no one was home during the raid.

An average mature cannabis plant is thought to be worh in the region of £1,000.

Anyone with information about those behind the cannabis farm are urged to call police on 101.

Related topics:Lancashire PolicePlantsBlackpoolPolice