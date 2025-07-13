Huge progress in work creating Lancashire Cricket's new home in Farington - check out the pictures
The site, off Stanifield Lane, will be Lancashire Cricket’s second home - designed to ease the wear and tear on Old Trafford - but will foster cricket at all levels, providing a world-class environment for players and spectators alike.
Now the body have release a series of new images showing the pavillion and the searing areas infront.
Work started on the foundations of the pavillion in January, and the steel work frame began shortly afterwards, with the steel is being sourced from Lancashire-based Leach Steel.
The photos show the triangular shape now erect between the two main pitches, and a temporary roof system in place.
In total, the ground will be able to house 5,000 spectators, and it is expected to be completed in time for the 2026 cricket season, will feature two cricket pitches and support both elite and community cricket, including junior academy training and matches.
The professional pitch and natural turf section of the training area were handed over to the county council and Lancashire Cricket in November last year.
Once it's complete, the Farington cricket facility will become Lancashire Cricket’s second home after Emirates Old Trafford, to provide a stable pathway for the next generation of cricket stars. The site will also serve as a North West Centre of Excellence for the women's game.
