A busy town centre road has been cordoned off by police after a man was found dead.

Police have cordoned off Lord Street in Blackpool after a man has died

Officers were called to Lord Street, Blackpool shortly after 8.30pm tonight.

Police at the scene have cordoned off the road and numerous police vehicles can be seen.

An officer at the scene confirmed a man had died after suffering a potential heart attack.

More officers can be seen in Talbot Square and a police car is blocking the entrance road to the train station. It is not known if this incident is connected to the death.