Huge police presence in Lord Street and Talbot Square, Blackpool after man found dead

Lancashire Police officers were called to Lord Street, Blackpool shortly after 8.30pm tonight.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 16th Feb 2024, 21:36 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 21:39 GMT
A busy town centre road has been cordoned off by police after a man was found dead.

Officers were called to Lord Street, Blackpool shortly after 8.30pm tonight.

Police at the scene have cordoned off the road and numerous police vehicles can be seen.

An officer at the scene confirmed a man had died after suffering a potential heart attack.

More officers can be seen in Talbot Square and a police car is blocking the entrance road to the train station. It is not known if this incident is connected to the death.

Officers can be seen outside Bickerstaffe House.

