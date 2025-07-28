Ambitious proposals have been lodged with planners at Blackpool to create almost 40 apartments in one of the resort’s most iconic buildings.

The application is for use of third, fourth and fifth floors as 38 self-contained apartments in the former Sports Direct building, which previously housed Pricebusters.

The impressive Art Deco building, which opens onto both Bank Hey Street and the Promenade and features a prominant clock, was originally opened as one of the UK’s largest Woolworth buildings in 1938.

Plans have been submitted to Blackpool Council to transform the upper storeys of the former Sports Direct/Pricebusters building

If appoved, it would mean the builing would house more than 60 apartmemts, as 24 have already been given the go ahead in the lower floors.

The latest plans, submitted on behalf of owners ALB Group, of Nottingham, would see 14 x one bed/one person flats, 1 one bed/two person flat, 20 two-bedroom/three person flats and three 2 bedroom /4 person flats within the building.

The units would comprise living/kitchen/dining room space and w.c., together with either 1 or 2 bedrooms. No external alterations are proposed. The proposed layouts seek to utilise the existing internal layout with minimal alterations.

Access to the units would be via the existing ground floor entrance door which would incorporate secure bin storage provision. For completeness, no external alterations are proposed.

A planning statement on behalf of the applicants, prepared by plannimg agents Grace Machin, stated: “The Applicant is an experienced developer who would commit to creating a quality development that reflects its prominent position within Blackpool.

When Pricebusters occupied the ground floor

“The properties would be offered on the open-market available for rent and purchase and would be perfectly suited to all ages - young working people, small families, retirees, those in need of more affordable accommodation within walking distance of amenities.

“The approval of this application will assist with the Council’s five-year requirement (February 2025) to supply 614 dwellings per annum. The Government’s aim is to boost the supply of housing and the mix and provision offered within this Application can help to reach this aim and the Council’s local supply.

Concluding, the statement adds: “The applicant considers that the proposed development is undamaging to the visual and residential amenity of the area and there are no highway concerns. On balance, therefore, it is recommended that the Council grants this application subject to appropriate conditions. “

The 1938 building originally opened as the world's largest Woolworth store at that time

Heritage statement noted: “Today, it is in use as a Wetherspoons pub, the Albert and Lion, that name being the one the building is now known by, which is reference to comic written by Marriott Edgar in 1932 and recorded by Stanley Holloway.”

ALB Group, of Nottingham formally announced it had purchased the building in last year.

Arran Bailey, managing director of ALB Group, said after the purchase of the property last year: “The old Pricebusters building is without a doubt one of the most iconic buildings in Blackpool.

"Unfortunately, as the cost-of-living crisis begins to bite, we are losing so many shops from the Great British high street and we need to do all we can to prevent this from happening.”

When the Woolworth store original opened in 1938, it was the largest and most modern of 2,000 Woolworth stores around the world. Sadly, it closed in April 1985, and opened as the Pricebusters indoor market.

Pricebusters closed in 2007 and Sports Direct relocated to the Hounds hill Centre in November 2023.

Occupying a prominent trading position in the heart of the town centre, the building runs parallel with the promenade and seafront, close to the junction with Victoria Street. It is also close to Primark and Boots and, of course, adjacent to Blackpool Tower.

Arran added: "The outstanding views, the prime location and the rich history of the building attracted us to the site. “