Gym goers are set for a boost after Blackpool Council revealed it is to invest £114,000 in new equipment at one of its sports centres.

The money will be spent on upgrading The Feel Good Factory at Palatine Leisure Centre on St Annes Road in South Shore.

The equipment is aimed at people who are reluctant to visit traditional gyms and have often been advised by their GPs they need to lose weight and improve their strength and mobility.

It is part of Active Blackpool, the council's health and fitness scheme aimed at tackling poor health outcomes in the town which has one of the worst life expectancy rates in the country.

Palatine Leisure Centre is having the gym updated

The Feel Good Factory has been operating at Palatine Leisure Centre for more than 10 years, and currently has more than 440 members who regularly attend with annual membership costing £235.

A council report says: "The Feel Good Factory is a suite of power-assisted equipment which attracts members who would not attend a traditional gym, but feel comfortable in this less ‘intimidating’ environment.

"Pre-pandemic the facility was regularly hosting over 35,000 visits per year, for both leisure centre members and exercise referral members.

"The equipment is a range of power-assisted machines which provides an option for low impact exercise in a sociable setting for those who are looking to improve their mobility, strength and balance, lose weight and manage their underlying health conditions."