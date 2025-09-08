Huge investment to redevelop nursery & pre-school at Ribby Hall Village - with dozens of new places

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 8th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST
Ribby Hall Village has unveiled a major £180,000 investment into its Nursery & Pre-School.

Bosses say the cash injection will create an inspiring, modern, and secure environment for local families. The redevelopment will also increase capacity by up to 36 additional places, introducs new full-time employment, and delivers a host of exciting features including:

  • A 100sqm outdoor play area with soft artificial grass and safety shock padding.
  • A dedicated IT learning room and a magical story and dance area with interactive lighting.
  • Secure digital entry system, a full CCTV upgrade, and nursery-only laundry.
  • Each room designed with its own kitchen and bathroom for safe, tailored care.
Nursery and pre-school at Ribby Hallplaceholder image
Nursery and pre-school at Ribby Hall | Ribby Hall Village

Children will continue to enjoy the Nursery’s Forest School, with woodland trails, indoor play, and even trips to the onsite zoo, Wild Discovery.

This investment comes at the same time as the Government’s expanded 30 hours free childcare scheme, which launches in September.

Nursery at Ribby Hallplaceholder image
Nursery at Ribby Hall | Ribby Hall Village

Sarah Cutts, Nursery Manager at Ribby Hall Village, said: “We’re delighted to combine our nursery redevelopment with the expansion of free childcare. It means more local families can access exceptional facilities and care, giving children the very best start in life.”

For more information or to arrange a visit, visit: ribbyhall.co.uk/nursery-and-pre-school-home/nursery-pre-school

