Huge fence branded ‘ugly’ is unanimously refused by planners

Plans to extend a 3.5m high boundary fence at a house in a green and leafy area of Thornton have been refused by planners at Wyre - because it would look ‘ugly’.

The application, for the fence and landscaping at a property on Links Gate, went before Wyre’s planning committee on Wednesday.

The planning officer had recommended it be refused as it would look ‘alien’ to its surroundings.

The proposals went before councilors at the request of ward member, Coun, Ken Minto, citing concerns relating to the impacts arising from the proposal as it would be overbearing and oppressive to the neighbours.

Although no objections were raised by nearby residents, the proposals raised concerns with the planning officer, who said it conflicted with Wyre’s Local Plan.

In a report to the committee, the officer said: “The application site is located in a prominent position and the construction of the proposed fence is inappropriate in the Green Belt and would result in a significant impact on the openness of the Green Belt.

“The development by reason of its height and length of enclosure would represent a visually incongruous and alien feature that is harmful to the more organic open character and appearance of the surrounding landscape and area.

“The visual harm is unacceptable and the development would conflict with Policy CDMP3 of the Local Plan. “

When councillors were asked to make a decision on the plans, they unanimously voted that it be refused.

Coun Steven Livesey, a member for Stanah ward, commented: “It is ugly and I totally agree with the recommendations to refuse it!”