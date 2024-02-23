Lancashire Police discover huge £420,000 cannabis farm in Cookson Street, Blackpool
A huge cannabis farm valued at more than £420,000 have been discovered in Blackpool.
Yesterday afternoon, police responded to an address on Cookson Street, after reports of a disturbance and discovered a cannabis farm nearby.
Officers said they recovered 500 plants, spread across three floors.
A single cannabis plant is worth around £840 on the streets.
Evidence was also found that the electricity meter had been by-passed, including the pavement outside, causing significant disruption throughout the premise.
Electricity Northwest attended the address to ensure the area was safe.
The grow was dismantled, and an investigation is ongoing.
Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.
It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.
If you have any concerns or information about crime happening in your area, you can report this to us by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.