Fleetwood set for bumper Bank Holiday weekend activities including Fun Day
Residents in Fleetwood have pulled out all the stops to keep families entertained over the coming Bank Holiday weekend.
The town’s Memorial Park will play host to the Party in the Park on Saturday (May 4), an extravaganza of activities from 1pm to 5pm.
There will be live music from performers including Lucas Williams and Katy Connelly, a mime artist, magician, penalty shoot-out, donkey rides, face-painting, a DJ and much more.
Sponsorship and prize donations have come from community-spirited local businesses and organisations.
This event has been organised by the residents who put on the Christmas Carol singalong in December last year.
Heritage fun day for all
The following day, Sunday May 5, will see the return of Fleetwood Day in the Euston Gardens from 11am to 5pm, celebrating the town and its proud heritage.
Traditionally the event, first held in 2019, is held on May Bank Holiday weekend because it is close to the birth date of Fleetwood's founder, Sir Peter Hesketh.
There will be live music, entertainment, games, stalls and heritage-themed activities to enjoy.
Fleetwood's own Mr Joe Boe, a folk singer who is Alfie’s older brother, is MC for the day, presenting artists including the Fylde Ukulele Band, Chicque and The Cracked.
There will be a Punch & Judy show, Morris Dancing displays, a gallery of historic photos, a treasure hunt and much more.
The event is free of charge, thanks to the support of Fleetwood Town Council and the town’s Lancashire County councillors.
Sunset walk
Later on Sunday, the volunteers from the Fleetwood Wellbeing Way will host their latest 'Moments at The Mount' event, a sunset walk. The meeting point for this is the Rossall Point Tower Car Park opposite Fleetwood Sea Cadets for 7.30pm, setting off at 7.45pm for a short inspirational walk along part of Fleetwood Wellbeing Way.
