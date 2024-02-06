Lancashire fire crews tackle huge blaze on business park near Lytham McDonald's in Preston Road
The blaze broke out on a business park near McDonald's in the early hours.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fire crews are tackling a large fire near McDonald's off Preston Road in Lytham this morning.
Six fire engines rushed to the scene of the blaze in Boundary Road at 2.34am and remain on site. Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said crews are expected to remain at the scene 'for some time'.
It is not clear at this stage which building has caught fire on the business park, which is home to a McDonald's drive-thru, a gym, a number of industrial units and offices.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "At 2.34am, six fire engines from St Annes, Wesham, South Shore and Blackpool were called to an incident in Boundary Road, Lytham.
"Firefighters used breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets, a hose reel, a ground monitor and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.
"Crews continue to monitor and extinguish the fire and will remain in attendance for some time."
Updates to follow...