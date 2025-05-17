Huge 30ft water fountain erupts in Layton as emergency services arrive at scene
A 30ft water fountain erupted has erupted in Layton.
Water was seen shooting into the air on Rodwell Walk this afternoon (May 17). Images taken at the scene show a huge fountain of water, which is believed to have reached around 30ft at its height.
One local told the Gazette: “I drove past this around 1.45pm and it must’ve just happened. The fountain was higher than the houses.”
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene, and the Gazette understands that the water reduced to around 16ft in height at 3.00pm.
A cordon is in place and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for further information.