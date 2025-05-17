A dramatic 30ft water fountain erupted at Rodwell Walk, Layton, with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service on site.

A 30ft water fountain erupted has erupted in Layton.

Water was seen shooting into the air on Rodwell Walk this afternoon (May 17). Images taken at the scene show a huge fountain of water, which is believed to have reached around 30ft at its height.

One local told the Gazette: “I drove past this around 1.45pm and it must’ve just happened. The fountain was higher than the houses.”

Eruption of water on Rodwell Walk. | Dave Nelson

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene, and the Gazette understands that the water reduced to around 16ft in height at 3.00pm.

A cordon is in place and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for further information.