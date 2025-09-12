How windfarm plan could impact on Thornton and Fleetwood areas

A proposed windfarm project would see underground cables laid through parts of Wyre -i ncluding environmentally sensitive parts of Fleetwood and Thornton - if plans progress.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The East Irish Sea Transmission Project is a grid connection for the proposed Mooir Vannin Offshore Wind Farm, located in Isle of Man territorial waters and intended to be linked up by cables to to the UK's National Grid at Penwortham.

The East Irish Sea Transmission Project would see cables being laid across areas in Wyre | Third party

The project aims to deliver around 1.4 GW of clean, low-cost energy to UK consumers, supporting the transition to net-zero,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals by Danish energy firm Ørsted have similarities to another scheme by them, earmarked for Fylde, the Morgan Offshore Wind Project, which is causing concerns in that borough over potential large scale disruption.

Wyre Council has been approached for comments on the East Irish Sea project as a consultee for a scoping document, a formal written outline of the project’s goals .

The final decision on the East Irish Sea Transmission Project will be made by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero , as it is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project.

In a lengthy report on behalf of Wyre Council, Steve Smith, Assistant Director of Planning and Building Control, touched on a number of issues which the scheme’s developers would need to take into account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These included the project’s impact on contaminated land; noise and vibration from the work; use of powerful outdoor lighting ; the potential dust effects; broader environmental impacts; the potential effects on wildlife and seabirds in Morecambe Bay and Duddon Estuary; a traffic management plan and impacts on Wyre’s Local Plans.

The cables would be laid in other areas of Wyre but the exact route has not been specified in the report.

Contaminated land

The report stated: “Although the cables being laid are not a particular sensitive “end use” from a contaminated land perspective, the proposed route passes through or close to a number of active landfills (e.g. Jameson Road, Fleetwood) and a large, historical industrial site known as Hillhouse International.

“Hillhouse is currently under investigation under Part 2A of the Environmental Protection act for the presence of carcinogenic PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) compounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The large Hillhouse site is also known to be polluted with a wide range of soil and groundwater contaminants. From a contaminated land perspective consideration should be given to the potential impact of disturbance during development releasing or mobilising contaminants/ground gas.

“Furthermore the cable pathway could act as a potential route for transporting landfill gases considerable distances to potentially sensitive receptors.

“Similarly, when passing through areas with potential mobile groundwater contamination, the cable route could act as a pathway transporting soil and groundwater contaminants into sensitive waterways or aquifers.”

Hillhouse Enterprise Zone in Thornton | Third party

The report states: “It is assumed that the installation of cable infrastructure and associated booster stations will occur in areas where existing noise-sensitive receptors may be present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please confirm what assurances and commitments can be given that noise and vibration will be effectively monitored and controlled, such that any adverse impact is kept to a minimum and in line with relevant British Standards.

“Consideration should be given to both the construction and operational phases.

Noise and Vibration

The report states: “It is assumed that the installation of cable infrastructure and associated booster stations will occur in areas where existing noise-sensitive receptors may be present.

“Please confirm what assurances and commitments can be given that noise and vibration will be effectively monitored and controlled, such that any adverse impact is kept to a minimum and in line with relevant British Standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Consideration should be given to both the construction and operational phases.”

Control of Dust

The report says: “The project will involve cable laying, installation of booster stations, and associated vehicle movements.

“Please confirm what dust suppression and mitigation measures will be adopted, in line with the Institute of Air Quality Management (IAQM) Guidance on the Assessment of Dust from Demolition and Construction, to minimise emissions and prevent adverse impacts on nearby sensitive receptors.

Lighting

The report states: “It is assumed that external lighting, such as security lighting and floodlighting, will be required during construction and operation. Please confirm what assurances can be given that external lighting will be designed and managed in accordance with the Institution of Lighting Professionals (ILP) Guidance Notes for the Reduction of Obtrusive Light (GN01/21), to ensure that adverse impacts on sensitive properties are minimised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic Management Plan

On this, the report states: “Consideration to be given to the provision of a construction traffic management, to include the routing of construction traffic and other measures to protect sensitive residential premises from dust, noise and disturbance from the movement of construction traffic to and from the development sites.

Morecambe Bay and Duddon Estuary SPA

The report says: “We are aware through the development of the adopted and emerging Local Plan that Wyre is a particularly sensitive location and is a focus for Natural England.

“The cable search area could potentially impact on “Functionally Linked Land” associated with Morecambe Bay and Duddon Estuary SPA (Special Protection Area)

“The land itself being located outside of the designated site but considered to be potentially providing habitats that are frequently used by SPA species and supports the functionality and integrity of the designated sites for these features. In particular, passage and over wintering birds are a key SPA species that may be using the land along the cable search area.”