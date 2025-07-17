How we're looking to tackle high suicide rate in Blackpool and offer more hope

Blackpool still has a higher suicide rate than the national average but efforts are being made to tackle the situation and the various issues linked to it.

Latest figures show there were 27 such tragic deaths in the resort between January 2022 and September 2023 and 62 deaths from suicide and undetermined injury registered in the three-year period 2021-23.

Of concern is the fact that the suicide figures for Blackpool have consistently remained around 50 per cent higher than regional and national averages since 2001.

A strategy is being developed to help tackle issues linked to suicide deaths in Blackpool | Third party

National data also shows that deaths from suicide in England are increasing – from 5,284 deaths in 2022 to 5,656 deaths in 2023.

Cases of suicide have linked to a varied array of factors, some of which are connected, including poverty, pre-existing mental health problems, drug or alcohol issues, regular and escalating self-harm, bereavement, adverse childhood experiences, relationship breakdown, social isolation and physical illness.

However, a strategy has been developed by the Blackpool Suicide Prevention Partnership, a sub-group of the Blackpool Mental Health Partnership Board, looking at the factors behind the issues and ways to try and alleviate them.

Blackpool Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board met yesterday (Wednesday May 16) and heard the latest developments behind the Blackpool, Suicide Prevention Strategy 2025-2029.

Blackpool public health practitioner Zohra Dempsey, who coordinates the suicide prevention work with her colleague Emily. Davis, said: “ Our overall aim is to reduce the number of deaths by suicide, by using a collaborative approach, bringing hope to our communities and ensuring holistic support is accessible to efer5yone.

“In addition, we aim to help alleviate the trauma that each suicide brings to our families and communities. “

Strategic priorities have been identified, based around the following points: Improving mental health awareness and combating stigma; Collaboration across the partnership and Blackpool communities; Supporting anyone affected by suicide; Building suicide safer communities.

An action plan to support the delivery of strategic priorities is in development, with multiple organisations and individuals making key inputs into the plan.

Priority areas in this strategy include: improved data collection and timely interventions, tailored support for high risk groups, and addressing risk factors at population level such as physical illness, substance misuse and economic adversity.

There is also an emphasis on online safety, reducing access to means of suicide, and providing effective crisis support and bereavement support to those affected

.Key actions include an improved NHS mental health crisis support offer, further investment into mental health support, as well as guidance for government departments (Department for Work and Pensions, Ministry of Justice, British Transport Police, Department for Education, Home Office).

Figures for Blackpool show that of the 62 deaths from suicide and undetermined injury registered in the three-year period 2021-23, 74% (46) were male and 26% (16) were female – approximately three times higher in males than females (Figure 4).

The average age of suicide was 49 years for males and 42 years for females.

Approximately 10% of deaths were in those aged under the age of 25, almost 40% were aged between 35 and 54, and 16% were aged over 65.

The Board heard that in terms of support available for families affected by suicide, effective work was also being carried out by Blackpool-based organisations such as the Solace Empowerment Charity.