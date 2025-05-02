Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new documentary explains why you are likely to see so many Christmas trees in the St Annes sand dunes, and how they protect the coastal town from flooding.

If you’ve visited St Annes for a day at the seaside, you may have noticed used festive saplings at the top of the beach. But how did they get there, and what are they for? It’s no accident.

Volunteers plant Christmas trees in the sand dunes | Lucinda Herbert

A new documentary looks into why used Christmas trees get part-buried in the sand on this part of the Lancashire coast - and how they are protecting the town against floods. In the 12 minute programme, video journalist Lucinda Herbert interviews people involved in this unique coastal project - which is likely to pique the curiosity of holiday makers, day trippers and dog walkers alike.

The Shots! TV exclusive also goes into the trenches with some of the hard-working volunteers who spent the day burying the 2,000+ trees over a three day ceremony.

Organised by the Lancashire Wildlife Trust, the event was attended by groups of volunteers from all over the North West - including corporations and environmental groups.

Volunteers at Trinity Hospice collect Christmas Trees and drop them off in St Annes North Beach car park ready for the planting ceremony. | Lucinda Herbert

The trees were collected from homes across the Fylde coast by Trinity Hospice volunteers - and raised more than £31,000 for the charity. Over the year, the trees capture in-blowing sand and help to build up the stretch of sand dunes, which can then be used to plant grass and become a unique habitat for wildlife.