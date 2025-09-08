How to secure tickets to star-studded Lytham Festival for less than £30

Tickets for the North West’s largest live music festival officially go on sale at 5pm today - and you can secure yours for less than £30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire’s TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival returns for five nights next year from Wednesday, July 1 to Sunday, July 5 when it will celebrate its 15th anniversary.

This summer saw headliners Stevie Wonder, Justin Timberlake and Simple Minds and Texas perform to capacity crowds on Lytham Green, and as organisers make final plans for the 2026 line-up, fans can secure their five-day passes from £29.90 at lythamfestival.com to ensure they don’t miss out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “We know people want to know who is headlining Lytham 2026 and I promise we will make those announcements very soon. In the meantime, we are delighted to be launching our five-day pass for 2026 so our loyal fans can rest assured they have their spot firmly booked for next summer.”

Payment plan

Five-day passes are priced from £299 and from today, the passes can be secured from just £29.90 by signing up to Lytham Festival’s newly launched payment plan via lythamfestival.com Payment plans will be available to all fans purchasing a five-day pass with the number of instalments offered dependent on how soon a pass is bought.

Lytham Festival 2025 | Lytham Festival

Peter added: “Our five-day passes are limited and with the payment plans we have introduced for 2026 they present the best opportunity for people to secure their place at the festival for the best value. I would advise fans of Lytham Festival and live music to make the most of this offer to secure their five day passes as soon as possible.

“Next year marks the 15th anniversary of the festival so there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes to deliver the best Lytham Festival with the best fan experience yet and we look forward to making more announcements soon.”

About TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends and business partners Daniel Cuffe and Peter Taylor originated Lytham Festival as the one-day Lytham Proms concert in 2010.

Since then it has steadily grown into the five-day Lytham Festival attracting more than 100,000 people each year making it one of the UK’s largest live music festivals. Headline artists over the years have ranged from Kylie, Rod Stewart, Justin Timberlake, Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, Sting and Shania Twain to Stereophonics, Faithless, Bryan Adams, Def Leppard, Courteeners and The Strokes.