How much longer do I have to see the iconic Blackpool Illuminations this year?

Not had a chance to see the Blackpool Illuminations this year or simply can’t get enough of them? Read on to find out how long you have until they are switched off...

The Blackpool Illuminations were switched on in August of this year by former Spice Girl, Mel B and they have brought people to Blackpool from all over the country to enjoy the annual event.

With illumination designs from Lawrence Llewlyn-Bowen and Tom Francis (AKA Kieth Lemon), the 2024 Illuminations have been one to remember.

Laurence’s design was called Disco Donkey Cavalcade and Tom went for a space themed illumination design whilst other designs featured the TARDIS and Daleks from the Doctor Who TV show amongst others.

When do the illuminations end?

2024 marked a difference from other years as the Illuminations were extended beyond previous years’ end dates.

The extended dates for this year’s illuminations were from August 30 2024 to January 5 2025, compared to September 1 to January 1 in 2023 for example

The 2024 Blackpool Illuminations will therefore be switched off on January 5 of 2025.

So if you have not had a chance to visit the iconic illuminations yet, then there is still time see the amazing designs before the end date, but be quick!