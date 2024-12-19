How much longer do I have to see the iconic Blackpool Illuminations this year?
The Blackpool Illuminations were switched on in August of this year by former Spice Girl, Mel B and they have brought people to Blackpool from all over the country to enjoy the annual event.
With illumination designs from Lawrence Llewlyn-Bowen and Tom Francis (AKA Kieth Lemon), the 2024 Illuminations have been one to remember.
Laurence’s design was called Disco Donkey Cavalcade and Tom went for a space themed illumination design whilst other designs featured the TARDIS and Daleks from the Doctor Who TV show amongst others.
When do the illuminations end?
2024 marked a difference from other years as the Illuminations were extended beyond previous years’ end dates.
The extended dates for this year’s illuminations were from August 30 2024 to January 5 2025, compared to September 1 to January 1 in 2023 for example
The 2024 Blackpool Illuminations will therefore be switched off on January 5 of 2025.
So if you have not had a chance to visit the iconic illuminations yet, then there is still time see the amazing designs before the end date, but be quick!
