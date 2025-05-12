How long the good weather will last in Lancashire following 23C temperatures

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th May 2025, 20:57 BST
Lancashire has been enjoying warm temperatures of 23C over the past few days, but how long will this pleasant weather last?

The forecast for the week ahead looks to be warm and sunny, with high pressure keeping settled conditions in place across the region.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low 20s, but Preston is set to see highs of 24C on Tuesday.

Lancashire has been enjoying warm temperatures of 23C over the past few days | Nathan Cowley

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “The settled weather is expected to continue into the weekend too as high pressure remains centred over the UK, although cloud and early mist will probably become a bit more widespread, this gradually retreating back to coasts through the course of the daytime.”

Here’s the weather outlook for the coming days:

Tuesday (May 13):

Expect early mist and fog patches, clearing to a fine and dry day with plenty of sunshine.

Max: 24C | Min: 8C

Wednesday (May 14):

Staying fine and settled throughout the day with plenty of sunshine and clear skies overnight. Temperatures will remain above average, though nights will be cooler.

Max: 21C | Min: 4C

Thursday (May 15):

A sunny day with clear skies throughout.

Max: 21C | Min: 4C

Friday (May 16):

Another bright and sunny day is expected.

Max: 22C | Min: 6C

Saturday (May 17):

Sunny weather continues with clear skies throughout the day.

Max: 20C | Min: 7C

Sunday (May 18):

A sunny day with clear skies, perfect for outdoor activities.

Max: 20C | Min: 7C

Monday (May 19):

A sunny start to the week.

Max: 20C | Min: 7C

