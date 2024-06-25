Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans of iconic sitcom Only Fool and Horses are in for a treat in Blackpool next month.

A touring show is heading to North Pier’s Joe Longthorne Theater featuring some of the cast members in a fun-packed night of laughs.

The show is called ‘Only Fools and Horses - The Jolly Gang are Back’ and the nights include recreation of memorable scenes and the chance to join the actors in them on stage, audience participation, questions and answers and amusing recollections about filming the series.

It takes place on Sunday July 28, beginning at 6pm.

Cast members for the Blackpool show include Daniel Peacock as Mental Mickey, Philip Pope as comic singer Tony Angelino, Bhasker Patel as Dr Singh, Jean Warren as Sonia, Mike Kmp as Stan Trotter and special added guest Steven Woodcock as Jevon.

The show is the brainchild of South Londoner Colin Phillips, who became involved in the enterprise through knowing snooker legend Jimmy White.

Colin explained: “I got to know Jimmy and because I was quite brash and loud, I ended up becoming the MC (Master of Ceremonies) for some of his snooker exhibition events.

“He was a friend of the actor Patrick Murray, who played Mickey Pearce in Only Fools.

“I wondered if I could do a similar thing - be the MC for a night of Only Fools fun involving some of the actors - and the rest is history.

“We’ve been doing this for around five years and people love it.”

Colin has never met main stars David Jason or Nicholas Lyndhurst, who famously play Delboy and Rodney Trotter respectively, but he says: "The atmosphere with our cast is brilliant.

"People love the show because it's suitable for all ages and it's so down to earth, everyone can relate to it. it never gets old. It's probably the best sitcom ever."

The original sitcom ran from 1981 to 2003 and sadly its brilliant writer, John Sullivan, died in 2011, so it is unlikely to return.

But with all the re-runs and shows like this one, it continues to live on.

Tickets cost £20 and £30 and are available via the venue.