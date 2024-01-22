Poeple in Wyre are continuing to provide sanactuary for Ukrainian refugees

Households and residents across Wyre continue to support Ukrainian refugees who have fled their land after the invasion by Russia.

It was in February 24, 2022, that Russia invaded Ukraine in an escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War that started in 2014.

As families and individuals fled west across their embattled country, efforts were launched to help acommodate those leaving the country.

The UK, like other countries across Europe, agreed to accept thousands - and many came to Lancashire under the Homes For Ukraine scheme.

How many Ukrainian refugees are in Wyre?

There are currently 39 Ukrainian guests being supported in 25 sponsor homes, under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

They are being accommodated in homes across the borough and not in one particular part of Wyre.

The British public have been praised for enabling the government to move at speed to temporarily support Ukrainians seeking refuge from war, successfully supporting 131,000 Ukrainians arriving into the UK since March 2022 with £2.1bn in funding, according to a National Audit Office (NAO) report.

The support of people across Wyre has been no exception.

Councillor Roger Berry, Neighbourhood Services and Community Safety Portfolio Holder, said in a report to full council: "The Council continues to support the guests with practical assistance and advice and we make monthly thank you payments on behalf of the Government to the sponsors.

"The housing team continue to inspect the homes of any new sponsors coming forwards."

The Lancashire Refugee Integration Team is also in regular contact with Lancashire Police and the pan-Lancashire Anti-Slavery Partnerships, to ensure safeguarding is maintained.

Some of the Ukrainian refugees who arrived on the Fylde coast

Seconded staff from the county council's family wellbeing service are providing initial welfare checks to every family arriving from Ukraine, while commissioned casework staff are providing welfare checks for single adults.

Sponsors and their guests are provided with Lancashire-specific handbooks and the county council's integration team is hosting webinars about how to deal with trauma, registering for benefits and getting English language assistance.