A staggering £30,000-plus has been raised by Fylde coast businneses for Trinity Hopice and Brian House after a competitive 2024 challenge.

Their efforts combined have raised an impressive £31,119 for the two hospices, which rely on fundraisers and legacies.

A total of 23 businesses took part in this year’s Fylde Coast £50 Challenge, which sees each company spending four months to raise as much as they can from a starter fund of just £50.

Businesses involved in the Fylde Coast £50 Challenge were celebrated at a special luncheon after raising a total of £31,119 for Trinity Hospice and Brian House Children’s Hospice | Trnity Hospice

Taking victory, Curry’s Blackpool raised the most with an incredible £7,326. Staff at the company organised a charity football match, prepared a walking challenge, took part in a 12- hour YMCA dance event and held raffles, amongst other fundraising activities.

In second place, staff at Co-op Funeralcare raised £5,033 through a charity concert, a movie night and raffles.

And coming in third place was the Trinitas Choir which raised £3,785 through their charity concerts.

Their efforts were celebrated along with those of all the businesses involved in a special luncheon at the Imperial Hotel in Blackpool.

Hosted by Coastal Radio presenter Ged Mills, the event provided a fun opportunity for Trinity Hospice to reward everyone’s fundraising.

Janet Atkins, Corporate Partnerships Manager for Trinity Hospice | National World

The charity’s Corporate Partnerships Manager, Janet Atkins, said: “Each year we are blown away by the creativity that exists in local businesses as they come up with some truly incredible ways of raising as much money as possible.

“We love hearing about the ideas staff have to be the best fundraisers and supporting companies on their journey to achieving them.

“But, despite the healthy competition that this challenge brings, it’s amazing to be able to share with everyone involved the wonderful difference they have made to local hospice care.

“Whether they chose to support Trinity Hospice or our dedicated children’s hospice, Brian House, the money raised through the Fylde coast £50 Challenge will truly help our dedicated care teams to provide specialist hospice care to everyone who needs it across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

“A very big thank you to every person involved in this year’s challenge, and to Ged for being such a wonderful luncheon host.”

Next year, the hospice is hoping that 40 businesses will join the challenge as Trinity Hospice celebrates it’s 40 th anniversary, marking four decades of dedicated hospice care on the Fylde coast.