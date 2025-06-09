Norbreck ward in Blackpool is to get a new polling station to ensure that the school which is normally used doesn’t have to keep closing on polling days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norbreck ward in Blackpool is to get a new polling station to ensure that the school which is normally used doesn’t have to keep closing on polling days.

Coun Julie Sloman, who serves the ward on Blackpool Council, says, the closures have been an ongong issue for Norbreck Primary Academy every time an election is held.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norbreck Primary Academy will no longer have to close on polling days| Google | Google

Now a way foirward has been found - arrangements are in place for the polling station to be transferred to Norbreck Bowling and Tennis Club on Clovelly Avenue, within the ward.

Coun Sloman said: “Since I was first elected in 2021 I have worked closely with the electoral office and Norbreck Primary Academy to champion a way forward for the school not to have to close on polling day.

“Although other schools in Blackpool do host polling stations, Norbreck Primary remained the only school that had to shut on polling day due to parking logistics and the requirements of the electoral commission.

“It concerned me greatly that our children were having to miss out on a day's education in the name of democracy of all things, something I raised several times in the Council Chamber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Closing the school disrupted classes and caused considerable inconvenience to working families who had to make alternative childcare arrangements, often to their financial detriment, taking unpaid leave from work, or sacrificing annual leave.

“The council's electoral office have now confirmed that arrangements are in place for the polling station to be transferred to Norbreck Bowling and Tennis Club on Clovelly Avenue within the ward.”

Coun Sloman added: “The electoral commission are very exacting in their requirements and the officers have worked really hard with the club to ensure this is an acceptable location for voting to take place within the strictures laid down by the commission.

“It is important that there is safe and suitable access for people of all abilities, and that there is sufficient off-street parking not to cause inconvenience to surrounding properties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The councillor added that she had arranged for the young school councillors to visit the Mayor in her Parlour later this month so that they will be able to get a greater understanding of local democracy.

She added: “Hopefully this will inspire the next generation of Blackpool councillors !”