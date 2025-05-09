Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s newest theatre - which confirmed it is was having to close its doors for good after four years - has announed details of a number of activities it will still be runningn and promtinf despite leaving its North Shore premises.

The Old Electric Theatre launched at premises on Springfield Road in 2021, having created a bespoke theatre hub from a run-down nightclub, Club Sanuk.

From its base it delivered an active programme of ground-breaking touring productions and creative workshops and courses,, while the building itself hosted the auditorium, a meeting room, office spaces, sound studio and multi-purpose workshop areas.

The Old Electric Theatre on Springfield Road may be closing but it will continue its activities in other premises | National World

Sadly, the theatre building is having to shut but creative director Melanie Whitehead vowed that its activities were not restricted to a building and tye Old Electric would start a new chapter by operating in other ways,

A number of activities have now been confirmed at venues across the town.

Melanie Whitehead said: “I’m sure you appreciate that, after all the love, sweat and tears that we’ve collectively poured into the fabric of this building over the last 5-years, this decision has not been taken lightly, and that we've tried our darndest to seek out other outcomes.

“That said, we know that The Old Electric is not built of bricks but out of communities and creativity. All that we've achieved together over our time here adds up to more than just a building.

“The space that we made from collaboration and camaraderie that became a place for creation still remains very much in our hearts and our intentions as we turn the page to embark on new chapters.”

Memoirs of a Blackpool Mermaid - th Old Eletric's community theatre production will be held at the Winter Garden's Conference and Exhibition Centre. | Ol Electric

What’s happening next?

*4 Edward Street Will be the home for Write Club (Thursday 23 May 23 , 6-8pm) and Non-Working Mens Club (Bi-weekly restarts from Thursday June 12

9.30-11am)

*Frankie Monroe Dead Good B*stard Comedy Show - Will be at Blackpool Catholic Club on Friday May 30 t 7pm .

*Memoirs of a Blackpool Mermaid - The Old Electric’s community theatre production will be held at the Winter Gardens in the Foyer Level Space, Conference and Exhibition Centre (Friday July 4 nd Saturday July 5, at 7pm).

For further details visit: https://theoldelectric.co.uk/