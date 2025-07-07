How Blackpool's Anchorsholme Park will benefit from £15k National Lottery grant
The project will see the creation of a striking new global signpost linking Blackpool with Vancouver and other Commonwealth coastal cities across the world.
Alongside this, ten new trees will be planted, new seating areas will be installed, and a series of information boards will be placed in the park to tell the story of Blackpool’s global connections.
Anchorsholme ward member Coun Paul Galley, who developed the project and wrote the funding bid, said:“I’m incredibly proud of this project.
“It will not only boost tree planting in Anchorsholme Park but also promote global aspiration and help promote links between Blackpool and the Commonwealth coastal cities from Vancouver to Cape Town.
“We have a whole set of initiatives planned now to bring the different Commonwealth areas and Blackpool together.
“The project is designed to foster a sense of pride and belonging by linking Blackpool to international coastal communities, while also encouraging outdoor learning and environmental appreciation.”
Coun Anita Cooper, Anchorsholme’s other added:“It’s fantastic to see this level of investment and imagination coming to Anchorsholme Park. Projects like this really inspire people and make our community feel connected to something bigger.”
The new installations are set to be installed by September, creating a vibrant and educational destination for families, schools, and visitors to enjoy.
