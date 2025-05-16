How a Lancashire prison governor's affair with a drug boss led to her conviction

The Lancashire prison governor who began a relationship with was a notorious criminal who ran his drugs empire on the encrypted messaging service Encrochat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerri Pegg’s rise in the prison service

Kerri Pegg was once seen as a ‘rising star’ within the Prison Service before becoming entangled with notorious gangland boss, Anthony Saunderson.

Kerri Pegg

Married at 26 and divorced four years later, following the collapse of her husband’s building firm, Pegg left the Probation Service for a new challenge. Within six years, she had risen from a graduate entrant to prison governor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pegg’s role at HMP Kirkham and contact with Saunderson

Pegg joined the Prison Service in 2012, working in prisons including Risley, Liverpool, and Styal. By April 2018, she was the governor at HMP Kirkham, where Saunderson was nearing the end of a 10-year sentence for drug offences.

Saunderson had been one of Merseyside's most wanted fugitives, having played a key role in importing £19m worth of cocaine in shipments disguised as corned beef from Argentina.

He was known to his criminal associates as ‘Jesse Pinkman,’ after the drug dealer in Breaking Bad, or ‘James Gandolfini,’ the actor who portrayed Tony Soprano in The Sopranos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns about the relationship between Pegg and Saunderson

Concerns about Pegg’s closeness to Saunderson began early in her tenure at the jail, with the two frequently seen in her office behind closed doors.

During her trial at Preston Crown Court, Pegg, 42, claimed there were “cultural issues” at the prison, and said she clashed with her superiors over her "progressive" and “hands-on” open-door policy with prisoners.

Inappropriate actions and release on temporary licence (ROTL)

In October 2018, Saunderson submitted a release on temporary licence (ROTL) request, which Pegg approved, though she lacked the authority to do so.

Saunderson was released from Kirkham in May 2019 and, within two months, was involved in another massive drug conspiracy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Saunderson developed and ran the BADD (Beating Alcohol and Drug Dependency) programme in several prisons, while simultaneously managing an amphetamines factory.

Kerri Pegg, 42, swapped her Honda Jazz for a £12,000 Mercedes C class car, paid for by 34 kilos of amphetamines, by Anthony Saunderson | CPS

Pegg’s defence and conviction

Pegg claimed her interactions with Saunderson were solely related to his involvement in the BADD programme.

However, even his gang members complained that their boss was spending too much time with Pegg instead of focusing on his criminal activities.

During the trial, it was revealed Saunderson continued to work with the BADD programme and maintain contact with Pegg, who was then the regional official co-ordinating drug strategies in six prisons across the North West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saunderson and his associates ran large-scale drug operations from a lab on the England/Wales border and a storage unit in Aintree, Merseyside.

He was jailed for 35 years in August 2022, after law enforcement agencies cracked the Encrochat encrypted phone network used by organised criminals.

This exposed Saunderson’s drug dealings and his relationship with Pegg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evidence against Pegg

In November 2020, police raided Pegg’s apartment in Orrell, Wigan. Outside, they found a £12,000 Mercedes C-Class, bought with proceeds from Saunderson’s drug trade. Inside, they discovered designer clothes, handbags, and jewellery, indicating Pegg was living beyond her means.

Detectives also uncovered Pegg’s financial struggles, including £3,000 in monthly income but a mountain of debt. She had not declared three County Court judgments, which raised concerns about her susceptibility to corruption.

Among the items found in her apartment were a toothbrush and a pair of Hugo Boss flip-flops, both bearing Saunderson’s DNA.

Andrew Alty, defending Pegg, argued she had been "green and stupid," manipulated by Saunderson. Pegg tearfully admitted she had been “incredibly stupid,” but insisted she had not thought she had done anything wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Barbara-Louise Webster stated that while Pegg had a promising future, "Anthony Saunderson was her downfall."

Pegg, a keen gym-goer in prison, was convicted of two counts of misconduct in a public office and one count of possession of criminal property.

Kerri Pegg, former governor of HMP Kirkham, arrives at Preston Crown Court where she is accused of two counts of misconduct in a public office and one count of possession of criminal property | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

CPS statement and public reaction

Tarryn McCaffrey from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: "Kerri Pegg’s conduct fell far short of what is expected from any professional within the Prison Service, especially one of such senior rank."

“She was clearly involved in an inappropriate relationship with Saunderson after his release, and evidence points to this starting earlier, when he was still in jail. Her failure to disclose her debts and her relationship with Saunderson amounts to a gross breach of trust and is damaging to public confidence."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Takedown of a drugs lord

Once described as one of the UK’s most wanted fugitives, Anthony Saunderson was jailed in 2014 for his role in recovering £19.5m worth of missing cocaine.

The 45-year-old had fled Liverpool when law enforcement closed in, initially believed to have gone abroad, but was eventually tracked to a flat in Salford.

He was part of a gang tasked with recovering 400kg of high-purity cocaine that had been smuggled in shipments of corned beef from Argentina.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gang realised they had been ripped off by criminal rivals when the drugs vanished. Unknown to them, the National Crime Agency had swapped the cocaine for house bricks.

Saunderson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property, receiving a 10-year sentence.

Anthony Saunderson was part of an organised crime group which produced an amount of drugs described by police as "eye-watering" | North Wales Police

Saunderson's release and continued criminal activity

He served the latter part of his sentence at Kirkham Prison, where he crossed paths with Pegg.

Saunderson was released in May 2019 and, by early 2020, was using an Encrochat phone to communicate with his criminal network. Law enforcement later cracked the system, revealing Saunderson's alias, 'Jesse Pinkman,' and his involvement in large-scale drug trafficking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Encrochat messages showed the ongoing nature of Saunderson’s relationship with Pegg, with 80 calls and texts exchanged between their phones over a single month. Saunderson’s phone was also used to contact prostitutes and escorts.

Final sentencing

In 2022, Saunderson and nine associates were jailed for a total of 187 years for producing large quantities of drugs. Saunderson received 31 years for manufacturing and dealing amphetamines, along with additional sentences for trafficking other drugs and conspiring to sell firearms.