The scene of the crash

How a Blackpool taxi crashed into a comic book shop

A man has been arrested after a taxi drove over a roundabout and into a comic book shop in Blackpool.

The incident happened at around 5am today when the Ford Mondeo drove over a roundabout at the junction of Lytham Road and Waterloo Road before crashing into the Infinity Comics shop on Lytham Road. Here is what happened:

Travelling along Lytham Road, the Ford hits the roundabout at Waterloo Road.
After being airborne, the taxi hits lands on the pavement, causing scraping damage.
It then hits Infinity Comics on Lytham Road.
Significant damage has been caused to to shop front's structure.
