How a Blackpool taxi crashed into a comic book shop

The incident happened at around 5am today when the Ford Mondeo drove over a roundabout at the junction of Lytham Road and Waterloo Road before crashing into the Infinity Comics shop on Lytham Road. Here is what happened:
A man has been arrested after a taxi drove over a roundabout and into a comic book shop in Blackpool.
