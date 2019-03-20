How a Blackpool blind date led to 60 years of marriage

A South Shore couple who met on a blind date at the Winter Gardens are celebrating their diamond wedding.

Brian and Pauline Passmore only got together when her elder sister dropped out and Pauline was drafted in to make up a foursome for dancing.

Brian and Pauline Passmore on their wedding day at Holy Trinity South Shore. The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in Blackpool

Retired firefighter Brian, 83, has been doing his national service in the RAF at Warrington and came to Blackpool to visit a pal and his wife on a weekend pass.

Despite Pauline, 78, then being four months short of her 16th birthday, Brian thought she was a “lovely girl” and escorted her home to her grandma’s home in Harrowide.

They continued to keep in touch. Brian was later posted to Kirkham as an armourer on a 12 weeks course and they got to see each other again.

After an 18 month posting to Singapore and 300 letters, Brian was demobbed and they got married at Holy Trinity, South Shore.

They have three children Theresa (Sherman), Derek and Julie (Henderson).

Both were keen dancers and members of Watson Road bowling club, Brian was manager for Our Lady football club, while Pauline was a member of the Post Office and the Land Registry walking clubs.