Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Blackpool after Storm Éowyn batters county with 80mph winds
The storm battered the county with winds of up to 80mph, disrupting roads, railways, schools and more.
An amber weather warning issued by the Met Office was in place from midnight and until 9pm.
Saturday is expected to be a lot calmer with no weather alerts issued at this stage.
In fact, the Met Office says we can expect sunny intervals by late morning after a cloudy start to the weekend.
However, forecasters have predicted the winds will pick up again on Sunday, issuing a yellow weather warning which will be in place from 8am until 3pm.
The alert covers Blackpool, Fleetwood, Thornton, Cleveleys, Lytham, St Annes, Kirkham, Knott End and Heysham.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “A further period of strong south to southeasterly winds accompanied by some heavy rain is expected to move into the southwest on Sunday morning, then spread to other southern and western areas through the day.
“Winds are likely to gust 50 to 60 mph quite widely, and around some exposed coasts and hills gusts to 70 mph are possible.”
Residents were urged to prepare for more delays to road, rail, air and ferry services, as well as power cuts and the loss of other services such as mobile phone coverage.
Hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday (January 25)
11am - Sunny intervals - 30% chance of rain - 6C - 31mph wind gusts
12pm - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 6C - 27mph wind gusts
1pm - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 6C - 23mph wind gusts
2pm - Sunny - <5% chance of rain - 6C - 20mph wind gusts
3pm - Sunny - <5% chance of rain - 6C - 17mph wind gusts
4pm - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 5C - 17mph wind gusts
5pm - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 4C - 19mph wind gusts
6pm - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 4C - 22mph wind gusts
7pm - Partly cloudy - 10% chance of rain - 4C - 26mph wind gusts
8pm - Partly cloudy - 20% chance of rain - 3C - 30mph wind gusts
9pm - Cloudy - 30% chance of rain - 4C - 32mph wind gusts
10pm - Overcast - 50% chance of rain - 4C - 31mph wind gusts
11pm - Light rain - 80% chance of rain - 4C - 30mph wind gusts
