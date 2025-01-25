Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Storm Éowyn brought disruption and destruction to Blackpool on Friday, but what will the weather be like today?

The storm battered the county with winds of up to 80mph, disrupting roads, railways, schools and more.

An amber weather warning issued by the Met Office was in place from midnight and until 9pm.

The weather is expected to be a lot calmer in Blackpool on Saturday | Contributed

Saturday is expected to be a lot calmer with no weather alerts issued at this stage.

In fact, the Met Office says we can expect sunny intervals by late morning after a cloudy start to the weekend.

However, forecasters have predicted the winds will pick up again on Sunday, issuing a yellow weather warning which will be in place from 8am until 3pm.

The alert covers Blackpool, Fleetwood, Thornton, Cleveleys, Lytham, St Annes, Kirkham, Knott End and Heysham.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “A further period of strong south to southeasterly winds accompanied by some heavy rain is expected to move into the southwest on Sunday morning, then spread to other southern and western areas through the day.

“Winds are likely to gust 50 to 60 mph quite widely, and around some exposed coasts and hills gusts to 70 mph are possible.”

Residents were urged to prepare for more delays to road, rail, air and ferry services, as well as power cuts and the loss of other services such as mobile phone coverage.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday (January 25)

11am - Sunny intervals - 30% chance of rain - 6C - 31mph wind gusts

12pm - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 6C - 27mph wind gusts

1pm - Sunny intervals - 10% chance of rain - 6C - 23mph wind gusts

2pm - Sunny - <5% chance of rain - 6C - 20mph wind gusts

3pm - Sunny - <5% chance of rain - 6C - 17mph wind gusts

4pm - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 5C - 17mph wind gusts

5pm - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 4C - 19mph wind gusts

6pm - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 4C - 22mph wind gusts

7pm - Partly cloudy - 10% chance of rain - 4C - 26mph wind gusts

8pm - Partly cloudy - 20% chance of rain - 3C - 30mph wind gusts

9pm - Cloudy - 30% chance of rain - 4C - 32mph wind gusts

10pm - Overcast - 50% chance of rain - 4C - 31mph wind gusts

11pm - Light rain - 80% chance of rain - 4C - 30mph wind gusts