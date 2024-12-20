Residents in Lancashire are preparing for 70mph winds this weekend after the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings.

Strong westerly winds are expected to develop through the course of Saturday, with gusts of 50-60mph expected to hit the county.

Forecasters said there was also a small chance of gusts reaching 70 mph around some coasts and high ground areas.

A yellow weather warning, covering all of Lancashire, will be in place from 7am on Saturday until 11.59pm on Sunday.

As that warning ends, another yellow weather warning for wind covering the county will come into force.

This warning will be in place from midnight on Sunday until 9pm, with winds again set to reach up to 70mph.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Rebekah Hicks, said: “This period of disruptive weather coincides with a busy period on UK roads as the festive getaway starts for many.

“The area of low pressure will bring rain and strong winds on Saturday, with a chance of significant disruption especially to transport networks across the north, including the potential for ferry cancellations.

“The strongest winds are expected across northern Scotland on Saturday afternoon and evening, with the potential for gusts of 80 to 85 mph in coastal districts.

“The strong winds will be more widespread on Sunday with gusts of 50-60 mph across much of northern, central and western UK, locally higher for coasts and across high ground.”

Hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday (December 21)

12am - Cloudy - <5% chance of rain - 9C

1am - Cloudy - 20% chance of rain - 9C

2am - Overcast - 50% chance of rain - 9C

3am - Light rain - 70% chance of rain - 9C

4am - Light rain - 90% chance of rain - 9C

5am - Heavy rain - >95% chance of rain - 9C

6am - Light rain - 90% chance of rain - 9C

7am - Light rain - 70% chance of rain - 9C

8am - Light shower - 90% chance of rain - 10C

9am - Light shower - 90% chance of rain - 10C

10am - Light shower - 60% chance of rain - 11C

11am - Sunny intervals - 40% chance of rain - 10C

12pm - Sunny intervals - 40% chance of rain - 10C

1pm - Light shower - 60% chance of rain - 10C

2pm - Light shower - 80% chance of rain - 10C

3pm - Light shower - 90% chance of rain - 9C

4pm - Light shower - >95% chance of rain - 9C

5pm - Light shower - 80% chance of rain - 8C

6pm - Light shower - 70% chance of rain - 8C

7pm - Light shower - 70% chance of rain - 8C

8pm - Light shower - 70% chance of rain - 8C

9pm - Light shower - 80% chance of rain - 7C

10pm - Light shower - 80% chance of rain - 7C

11pm - Light shower - 80% chance of rain - 7C

Hour-by-hour forecast for Sunday (December 22)

12am - Light shower - 90% chance of rain - 6C

3am - Light shower - 80% chance of rain - 5C

6am - Light shower - 80% chance of rain - 4C

9am - Light shower - 90% chance of rain - 4C

12pm - Light shower - 90% chance of rain - 5C

3pm - Light shower - 60% chance of rain - 6C

6pm - Partly cloudy - 20% chance of rain - 7C

9pm - Clear night - 10% chance of rain - 8C