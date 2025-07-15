Three holiday accommodation properties in Blackpool are the subject of council enforcement notices to investigate potential change of use to HMOs without planning permission.

Hotels or holiday flats are obliged to lodge a ‘change of use’ application to the local authority before any such change is made, including a switch to an HMO (house of multiple occupation).

Councils will then make a formal decision on whether such changes are accepted.

If an establishment is found to have changed its activities to another type of use without permission, it could be in breach of planning controls and may face a range of possible penalties, including fines or future bans.

Planning documents show that two Enforcement Notices were authorised by Blackpool Council in June 2025, in respect of properties in South Shore – 6 Withnell Road and 29-31 Tyldesley Road – over alleged changes of use without permission.

In respect of a third property, 10 Vance Road in central a, the council issued an Enforcement Notice in June, also for alleged changes of use without permission.

Blackpool Council said the three cases were at an early stage and it was not able to comment further.

Council policies are in place aimed at preventing holiday accommodation not in current use being converted into potentially poor quality housing,

The council is currently developing new homes in a bid to reduce the amount of poor housing in the resort, which remains a major concern