Plans have been revealed to convert the site of a former family restaurant in Blackpool into new hotel rooms.

Premier Inn has lodged a planning application with Blackpool Council for the changes to its Yeadon Way property in the resort following the closure of the Brewers Fayre restaurant at the site.

Brewers Fayre at the Yeadon Way Premier Inn (from Google) | Google

The company revealed in July it would be closing around 200 of its Brewers Fayre and Beefeater restaurants across the country in order to provide more hotel rooms.

Plans for the Yeadon Way Premier Inn include external alterations to ground floor doors and windows, removal of an external play area, and conversion of the hotel restaurant and staff accommodation into additional hotel rooms and a breakfast room.

Documents submitted with the application show an additional 10 bedrooms on the ground floor and four additional rooms on the first floor. The property, which is one of five Premier Inns in Blackpool, already has around 100 rooms.

The application (reference 24/0443) will go before town hall planners for consideration at a future date.