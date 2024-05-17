Hot Ice Show: 30 world-class skaters are heading to Lancashire this summer - here's how to get half price tickets
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thirty World Champion and Olympic skaters are heading to Blackpool this summer to skate in the famous Hot Ice Show - and you can get hold of half price tickets.
Hot Ice combines sport and theatre and showcases the best in class talent with high-tech special effects, nail-biting stunts and mesmerising hand-made costumes by the in house team at Stageworks Worldwide – and all guests have to do to see it is get their tickets before Tuesday.
Amanda Thompson, chief executive of Pleasure Beach Resort said: We’re so excited to start another season of Hot Ice. We’ve created this limited time offer so fans, friends and families alike can experience all of the action, for half the price.”
This year’s production of Hot Ice, Eternity, will see champion skaters from around the world join forces at Pleasure Beach Resort Arena to create a show of passion and pace.
Amanda added: “Eternity promises to leave our guests on the edge of their seats. We’re setting the ice on fire (quite literally) as our hand-picked talented skaters create a fusion of sport and passion to put on a cutting edge show that is truly like no other. It’s not one to be missed!”
Tickets
Pleasure Beach Resort is offering guests 50 per cent off Hot Ice tickets until Tuesday when they book online. Ticket prices range from £10 - £28, meaning you could bag yourself a standing seat for as little as £5 and a premium for as little as £14.
Hot Ice Eternity runs from July 4 to September 7, and has a mixture of evening or matinee performances. Guests who have an eTicket for Pleasure Beach can see the matinee performance on the day of their visit for free.
Tickets can be booked here with the code HOT50 for 50 percent off and is valid until May 21, 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.