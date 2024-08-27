Hot food takeaway plans revealed for Promenade site
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Plans have been lodged with Blackpool Council to site a hot food takeaway trailer on a hotel forecourt on Blackpool Promenade.
The scheme (reference 24/0354) would see the trailer located alongside the Harper Beach Hotel at the junction with Trafalgar Road. The hotel is not believed to be currently trading. If it gets the go-ahead, the trailer will be located alongside the hotel on Trafalgar Road.
However, there has been one objection to the application from a neighbour who points out there is already a hot food outlet at the opposite end of the block. They add they also have concerns about "the late night noise, food waste and litter".
The application will now go before town hall planners at a future date for consideration.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.