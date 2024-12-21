Latest hospital car parking charges in Blackpool and Lancashire revealed

Increases in hospital parking charges during the last two years have been revealed.

The data, compiled by the PA news agency from Freedom of Information requests, relates to Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. It focuses on increased car parking charges at some point in the two years to March 2024.

In Blackpool. the trust increased prices on July 1 2023. Stays of two hours, two to three hours and three to six hours all increased by 20p to £2.70, £3.20 and £4.20 respectively. Six to 24 hours increased by 30p to £6.30.

And the Lancashire trust increased its prices for visitors by 3.9%, which it said was in line with inflation.

