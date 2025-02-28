Hospices in Lancashire will receive a share of a £25m Government cash to improve facilties for dying people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, £820,288 will be sent to facilities in Lancashire. They are:

- Derian House (Chorley): £115,875

- East Lancashire Hospice (Blackburn): £85,513

- Hospice Care for Burnley and Pendle: £95,256

- Rossendale Hospice: £25,229

- St Catherine’s Hospice (Lostock Hall): £166,720

- St John’s Hospice (Lancaster): £126,624

- Trinity Hospice (Fylde): £205,071

This cash forms a key part of the government’s Plan for Change, improving care in the community where people need it most. The cash will be distributed immediately for the 2024/25 financial year, with a further £75 million to follow from April. More than 170 hospices across the country will receive funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children’s hospice, Derian House in Chorley, is to benefit

Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock said: “This is the largest investment in a generation to help transform hospice facilities across England. From upgrading patient rooms to improving gardens and outdoor spaces, this funding will make a real difference to people at the end of their lives.

“Hospices provide invaluable care and support when people need it most and this funding boost will ensure they are able to continue delivering exceptional care in better, modernised facilities.”

What can it be spent on?

The immediate cash injection, allocated through Hospice UK from the department, will enable hospices to purchase essential new medical equipment, undertake building refurbishments, improve technology, upgrade facilities for patients and families and implement energy efficiency measures.

A key focus of the investment will be digital transformation, enabling hospices to modernise their IT systems and improve data sharing between healthcare providers. The funding will also support the development of outreach services, allowing hospices to extend their care beyond their physical buildings. This includes investing in mobile equipment and technology that will help support people who wish to receive end-of-life care in their own homes.