Hospice Allotment open day will showcase support to local families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Trinity Hospice is hosting an open day at their dedicated allotment space which has been helping local families for three years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The space has been created by HASSRA Fylde Garden Club which has kindly donated it to Trinity Hospice and Brian House Children’s Hospice as an accessible outdoor space withspecialise raised beds and sensory plants.

Trinity Hospice is hosting an open day at their dedicated allotment space which has been helping local families for three years. | Third party

It’s been used over the last three years by children at Brian House Children’s Hospice and by Trinity’s Admiral Nurse Team, supporting people living with Dementia with

specialist activities and advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In celebration of the allotment, the hospice will showcase its services at the allotment on Thursday 22 nd May along with plenty of growing-themed activities for children and adults alike.

Trinity’s Admiral Nurse, Maxine Emslie, said: “We want to really celebrate what this wonderful space means to the hospice and everyone we are privileged to support, fromour children in Brian House, patients who we are supporting through our Living Well Service and people living with dementia and their loved ones.

“It’s such an incredible allotment managed by such a friendly and generous group of people, and we want to show our community the fantastic, immersive growing space that we are so fortunate to have.

“We’re hoping plenty of people come down to see us, learn some more about our charity and how we’re using the allotment to support local people while getting their hands into some allotment-themed activities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will include refreshments and a cake sale, information stalls, bug houses, strawberry gardens and pumpkin patches. It takes place on Thursday 22 nd May from 11.30am-2.30pm at HASSRA Sports Pavilion, Anchorsholme Lane East, Thornton.