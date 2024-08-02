Horror house fire leaves Fleetwood family of six devastated after it destroys everything
and live on Freeview channel 276
Laura McFarlane and her six children rushed to safety after a fire at their home on Lindel Road on Monday evening. At around 21:51 two fire engines from Fleetwood and Bispham attended the scene and used a hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.
Tiffany Hughes has now set up a GoFundMe to help the family. She said: “Laura and the 6 kids lost everything in a fire at the house.
“The main thing is Laura, and all the kids got out safe and were given the all-clear at the hospital.
“3 weeks ago, Laura’s eldest Katie was diagnosed with a large tumour in her pelvis and waiting for the results to find out if it is cancer. So as you can imagine this this last thing the family needs.”
She added: “To hear the news of her daughter and to now lose everything in a fire is is just heartbreaking.
“We can't change the diagnosis or the house fire but we can come together and help the family rebuild their lifes.
“Her daughter has to have an operation either way, which will be major surgery, and now her family home is gone.”
Fleetwood’s Labour Councillor Lorraine Beavers added: “It was a big blaze on Monday evening which destroyed everything.”
If you would like to make a donation to the GoFundMe click HERE.
It is unknown where the fire started from.
The fire service have been approached for more information on the matter.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.