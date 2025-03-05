Hopes revealed to open new restaurant and bar at this prominent site in South Shore

A former beauty salon could be set for a new lease of life as a restaurant and bar if proposals for the change of use get the go ahead.

Developers are seeking permission from Blackpool Council to convert the ground floor of a building on Waterloo Road into a restaurant, bar and grill.

The site on Waterloo Road in Blackpool | Google

The building at Spen Corner in South Shore has been empty for some time but previously operated in a retail capacity as Topps Tiles until about 2016, before being used as a venue for beauty treatments called the Beauty Club.

The submission to the council is seeking approval for a Certificate of Lawfulness which would confirm the proposed new use of the premises does not require planning permission.

Documents submitted to the council say following a period of vacancy, after Topps Tiles had closed, "by January 2021 the premises was actively operating as ‘The Beauty Cub’, a unisex salon that provided a service to visiting members of the public, whether by appointment or walk-in. This also included a small element of ancillary retail sale associatedwith that use, i.e. beauty related products."

The application for a Certificate of Lawfulness (reference 25/0116) will now be considered by town hall planners.