Hopes revealed to open new restaurant and bar at this prominent site in South Shore

By Shelagh Parkinson

Local Democracy Reporter Blackpool

Published 5th Mar 2025, 17:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A former beauty salon could be set for a new lease of life as a restaurant and bar if proposals for the change of use get the go ahead.

Developers are seeking permission from Blackpool Council to convert the ground floor of a building on Waterloo Road into a restaurant, bar and grill.

The site on Waterloo Road in BlackpoolThe site on Waterloo Road in Blackpool
The site on Waterloo Road in Blackpool | Google

The building at Spen Corner in South Shore has been empty for some time but previously operated in a retail capacity as Topps Tiles until about 2016, before being used as a venue for beauty treatments called the Beauty Club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The submission to the council is seeking approval for a Certificate of Lawfulness which would confirm the proposed new use of the premises does not require planning permission.

Sign up to our Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter, it’s fun and free.

Sign up for our Blackpool Gazette newsletter - unmissable Blackpool news daily.

Documents submitted to the council say following a period of vacancy, after Topps Tiles had closed, "by January 2021 the premises was actively operating as ‘The Beauty Cub’, a unisex salon that provided a service to visiting members of the public, whether by appointment or walk-in. This also included a small element of ancillary retail sale associatedwith that use, i.e. beauty related products."

The application for a Certificate of Lawfulness (reference 25/0116) will now be considered by town hall planners.

Related topics:BlackpoolRestaurantBlackpool Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice