Honouring the RAF’s unsung photo reconnaissance heroes – including Blackpool’s own

A long-overdue tribute is finally being made to the men and women of the RAF’s Photographic Reconnaissance Units (PRU), whose bravery and intelligence-gathering missions were crucial to Allied success during the Second World War.

A national memorial will be established near the Cabinet War Rooms in London to honour these unsung heroes - including Blackpool’s own Sgt Leonard Briggs.

Formed in 1939, the PRU carried out perilous solo missions, flying high-speed, unarmed aircraft deep into enemy territory to capture photographic intelligence.

Their work produced over 26 million images, used in planning operations such as D-Day, the Dambusters Raid, and the tracking of German rocket sites and naval movements.

Despite the strategic importance of their missions, PRU crews faced extreme danger, with a survival rate of just 50% and an average life expectancy of less than three months.

Among the courageous individuals who served was Sgt Leonard Briggs, the son of Thomas and Mary Briggs of 54 London Road, Blackpool.

As a volunteer in the RAF Reserve, Sgt Briggs joined No.1 Photographic Reconnaissance Unit and flew Spitfires on covert missions over occupied Europe.

On 2 December 1941, during a flight to photograph the heavily fortified German naval base at Brest, he disappeared without a trace. He was just 21 years old and remains missing in action.

The national memorial will also honour the vital contributions of the 635 Photographic Interpreters at RAF Medmenham - one-third of whom were women.

Working under extreme pressure, these interpreters, including notable figures like Sarah Churchill and actor Dirk Bogarde, analysed reconnaissance photographs and delivered intelligence to military planners within 24 hours.

The PRU was an international effort, with personnel from 24 countries including the USA, Brazil, Australia, and several occupied European nations. In total, 2,370 known individuals will be commemorated.

Blackpool holds a special place in this history. RAF Squires Gate - now Blackpool Airport - served as the RAF’s main photographic training school from 1941 to 1945, preparing many pilots for the front lines.

The new memorial is a long-awaited recognition of the PRU’s courage, intelligence, and sacrifice, a tribute to those who risked, and often gave, their lives in the shadows of war.