Homeless Hounds: Paddling pool-loving dog Duke needs a forever home
Homeless Hounds are on the hunt for a loving home for handsome boy Duke, who loves nothing more than a dip in his paddling pool - even when it is raining.
He is described as a ‘water baby’ and a ‘big good natured lad’.
Duke is a lovely and lively young boy, who craves human interaction and makes friends quickly.
He is strong on the lead but with the correct training this shouldn’t take long to have him walking by your side.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesperson for Homeless Hounds joked: “Duke is a playful lad and will happily play tug of war with you, he also loves being brushed and getting his back scratched, he would let you do this all day if he had the chance!
“On his way to the kennels he was great in the car, he just laid there good as gold.”
“He’s still looking for his forever home - applicants with paddling pools will go to the top of the list!”
If you would like to adopt Duke who would suit being the only pet, then fill in an application form HERE.