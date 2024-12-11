Homeless Hounds asks for public's help in raising over £2,000 for adorable puppy Buddy's eye surgery

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 11th Dec 2024, 17:46 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 17:52 BST

An animal rescue centre is asking the public for help in raising much needed funds for an adorable puppy’s surgery.

Buddy arrived at Homeless Hounds, based on the Fylde Coast, from the pound needing surgery to remove a growth on his eye and Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome (BOAS) surgery to widen his airways as he was having trouble breathing.

Homeless Hounds is asking for the public's help in raising over £2,000 for adorable puppy Buddy's eye surgery. | Homeless Hounds

He has not recovered well from his surgery and was re-admitted to the emergency vets earlier this week.

A spokesperson for Homeless Hounds said: “He is still there receiving round the clock treatment. The cost of the surgery alone is £1,100 but there are also the costs of his emergency admission and stay which will be well over £1,000.

“We hate to ask again for money particularly at this time of year but large bills like this really do impact on our ability to help other dogs in need.

“We would therefore greatly appreciate it if you could spare a donation towards these costs - even a few pounds will help.”

Buddy, who now has a foster home, will be up for adoption once he has fully recovered.

If you would like to make a donation for Buddy click HERE.

