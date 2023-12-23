Over the last four years, BAE Systems has donated over £600,000 to foodbanks, which have seen increased demand from those needing support.

One of Lancashire's biggest employers is donating £38,500 to help foodbanks across the county to provide for families and individuals in need this winter.

Working with volunteers in local communities, the donations will help fund emergency food parcels and ensure that goods can be safely stored, sorted and distributed.

This year, BAE Systems is giving £38,500 to foodbanks in Lancashire, with £24,000 going to foodbanks run by the Trussell Trust. Other organisations in the county will also be supported, such as The Streetlife Trust in Blackpool, which helps vulnerable young people. The charity will receive £9,300 from BAE Systems this winter.

The Streetlife Trust said: “Our services have been in more demand than ever this year, resulting in us extending the night shelter opening hours to 24/7 and the day centre to 7 days a week.

"The occupancy rate at the night shelter has averaged 95% this year in comparison to 75% the previous year, meaning there are more vulnerable young people that would otherwise be facing a night on the streets.

"Donations such as these help us support our young people with the essential supplies they need to survive, we couldn't do it without the kindness of our community.”

The Streetlife Trust in Blackpool, which helps vulnerable young people, will receive £9,300 from BAE Systems this winter.

Many of BAE Systems’ employees are also volunteering their time to support those in need in their communities, supported by the company’s special paid leave policy.

One such employee is Norman Suchorzewski. He works at BAE Systems Academy for Skills and Knowledge in Samlesbury as a Virtual Reality Training Coordinator.

Norman said: “A foodbank is a lifeline to many families across the UK.

"This provision not only ensures these families have the ingredients for a hot cooked meal throughout the week, but also allows them to free up some of their income to help towards home heating and other utility bills.

"We see soap, shampoo, toothpaste and washing powder as essential items, but for some those are luxuries they’re forced to go without.

